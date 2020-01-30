Tennessee Chamber of Commerce hosts discussion on business solutions to opioid crisis in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Thursday morning, the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry held an event to discuss business solutions in order to fight the opioid crisis at work.

The event highlighted local resources and organizations that employers can work with to prevent opioid misuse in the workplace.

“The purpose of the event, is to inform and engage employers about the opioid crisis and arm them with tools on how they can be helpful and help their employees and their families,” said Tennessee Chamber of Commerce President Bradley Jackson.

This is one of four statewide events aimed to provide awareness and resources.