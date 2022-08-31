JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — High schools across Tennessee are expected to get $1 million each to fund programs in career and technical education (CTE).

It’s a continued effort by Gov. Bill Lee to emphasize workforce development in middle and high schools with hands-on learning in skilled trades.

In the 2022-2023 state budget passed in April, legislators approved more than $1 billion for K-12 education investments.

Of that, $500 million is set aside for schools to grow CTE programs to prepare students for success in the workforce right out of high school. It is a non-competitive grant; meaning every high school in the state can cash in.

Lee wants the money to be used for creating new CTE programming, beefing up existing classes and getting the technology needed to do so.

“We have to invest in CTE education. I’ve said we need to change the way high school looks and we are doing that. We have increased our apprenticeship programs, dual enrollment,” Lee told News Channel 11.

Lee himself comes from a background in skilled trade.

“I’ve worked with plumbers, pipe fitters, welders, electricians all my life,” he said.

Lee emphasizes that a four-year college experience is not for every student. Through robust CTE programming, students can have industry credentials by the time they graduate high school.

“We need to develop an education system that connects to that gift that they have. This push toward vocational, technical and agricultural education will provide that pathway,” said Lee.

The governor’s office says schools are eligible for funding as follows:

High schools with more than 100 students are eligible for up to $1 million

Middle schools with more than 100 students are eligible for up to $500,000

Middle schools and high schools with less than 100 students are eligible for up to $200,000

Schools combining both middle and high school grades with more than 100 students are eligible for up to $500,000

The money will be given to school systems in installments over a span of four years.

The application window for schools is open through Feb. 1, 2023. The first round of grants will be awarded on a rolling basis, determined by the date of application submission and approval. Each school system just has to let the state know the plan for how they want to use the money.

Dr. Julia Decker, CTE director for Johnson City Schools, is excited about the funding heading to the school system. She has already written a letter of intent for the grant.

“CTE lets them know, this is what this job is going to look like when you get out there in the real world. It gives students a chance to get hands-on with things they are interested in,” Decker said.

Within JCS, Decker says leaders are making decisions now on what new programming they would like to add with the $1 million that would be awarded to Science Hill High School.

“That incudes emergency medical, your EMT. We hired a person this year that comes from that field. Then mechatronics is another one we are looking at,” said Decker.

In middle schools and high schools, Decker says she wants to ramp up computer science programming.

“This is once in a lifetime to be able to do that. You’re also taking a look at hiring staff. It’s a sustainability grant. After those four years, we’ve got to make sure that we have that money to do that,” Decker said.

The governor says his goal is to ensure that every student can graduate with the industry credential they need to get a job.

“That’s how you build a workforce. That’s how you change an economy like this one in this community,” Lee said of the Tri-Cities region. “We are very excited about what the future holds for that for our state.”