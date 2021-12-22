Tennessee awarding $6.5 million to support children’s mental health

JOHNSON CITY (WJHL) — Ten programs across Tennessee have been chosen to receive a portion of $6.5 million in new funding to expand mental health services for children and youth.

Frontier Health is set to receive $424,000, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS).

The release states that the money received by Frontier Health will go toward expanding school-based services through the School-Based Behavioral Health Liaison program and Project BASIC, enchanting crisis care with a master’s level therapist.

When the department announced the funding, those who received grants were instructed to work with community stakeholders such as local education authorities and others to create proposals that would have the greatest impact, according to the release.

The release says that one of the most important times for determining the life-long mental of a person is infancy and early childhood. That is why the proposals were designed to offer early intervention services for children from birth to 8 years old.

“Tennessee is a state blessed with a wide variety of resources and challenges when it comes to

children’s mental health,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams. “That’s why we took a bottom-up approach to this funding opportunity to empower the amazing mental health providers we work with to design approaches to meet the biggest needs that they see in the communities they serve.”

The release adds that the $6.5 million of new funding was divided up proportionally between the department’s seven planning regions based on how many children and youth were living in each region.

Gov. Bill Lee budgeted the new funding and appropriated by the Tennessee General Assembly for the TDMHSAS budget for fiscal year 2022.