Tennessee and Virginia State Parks welcome hikers for Black Friday hikes

(WJHL) – Tennessee’s State Parks are helping you work off some of those Thanksgiving calories.

State Parks, Friends of the Parks groups and Tennessee State Natural Areas will host hikes and programs for all ages the day after Thanksgiving.

The after thanksgiving hikes are the last of the five signature hikes this year. State Parks report more than 6,500 participants in the hikes so far this year.

“They say almost every park has people within an hour of the park, so being up in Johnson City, the Tri-Cities area, there is 5 parks within an hour drive of Johnson City,” said Rocky Fork Park Manager Jessee Germeraad.

Virginia State Parks will also offer day-after-Thanksgiving hikes.

