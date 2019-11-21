Tenn., Va. State Parks host day after Thanksgiving hikes

(WJHL) – Rangers at both Tennessee and Virginia State Parks are leading day after Thanksgiving hikes in the state parks.
The hikes are part of the #OptOutside movement, originally started by outdoor equipment retailer REI. The goal is to avoid the “shop ’til you drop” of Black Friday.
Here’s a look at some of the ranger-led hikes scheduled in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
- After Thanksgiving Hike. David Crockett Birthplace. 9 a.m.
- After Thanksgiving Hike. Roan Mountain State Park. 10 a.m.
- After-Thanksgiving: Take a Hike & Bring a Canned Food. Rocky Fork State Park. 10 a.m.
- Walking in Frontier Footsteps. Sycamore Shoals. 4:30 p.m.
- After Thanksgiving Hike. Warriors’ Path. 7 a.m.
Virginia State Parks:
- Opt Outside. Natural Tunnel State Park. 11 a.m.
- More information about Virginia State Parks events can be found here.