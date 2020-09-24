Tenn. State Fire Marshal’s Office delivers food, supplies to local volunteer fire departments

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office let area volunteer fire departments know how much they are appreciated on Wednesday.

Representatives from the fire marshal’s office delivered food and sanitation supplies to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department in Greeneville.

They also made stops at the town of Mosheim Fire Department and the White Pine Volunteer Fire Department.

“These people are volunteers. They’re volunteering their time, and a lot of times, what they’re doing is money coming out of their own back pocket to pay for their stuff, so we want to let them know we appreciate what they are doing everyday,” said assistant commissioner for the fire marshal’s office Gary Farley.

The deliveries are part of ongoing outreach efforts to support the work of essential workers through the Tennessee Serves Initiative.