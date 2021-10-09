Tenn. Senator Marsha Blackburn visits the Southern Border

FILE – In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. The Biden administration proposed Wednesday, Aug. 18, to change the way asylum claims are handled, aiming to cut a huge backlog of cases from the Southwest border that has resulted in people waiting years to find out if they will be allowed to stay in the U.S. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Senator Marsha Blackburn (R- Tennessee) visited the US and Mexico border where she spoke about border security.

The senator visited McAllen, Texas Saturday morning meeting with the Texas National Guard and border patrol during her trip.

If Joe Biden respected our nation’s security he would #BuildTheWall. Instead, he just announced the cancellation of more border wall construction down here in the Rio Grande Valley. pic.twitter.com/iWULQ2IJxQ — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 9, 2021

Blackburn commented that she has seen firsthand how dangerous cartels are and that their activity in the area is increasing.

“And they are endangering these children. Some of these children are coming by themselves. It is heartbreaking. They have found children who have died. They have found children who are left in the middle of nowhere, as young as 5, 6, 7 years old by these cartels. The cartels are not afraid of this administration. And as you said, right now, they are more brazen, they’re bolder, they’re endangering these lives. They know that the U.S. taxpayer dollar is going to help carry that person from the water’s edge to wherever it is they are going in the United States. And as you said, all the time, the cartel gets richer. They are making millions of dollars every week. This needs to stop.,” stated Blackburn.

At the southern border, @BPUnion border patrol officers told me all they want is to do their job. But Joe Biden won’t let them. Biden is taking resources away from @DeptofDefense and @USNationalGuard that are supporting @CBP. pic.twitter.com/6NxSIFqkNT — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 9, 2021

Blackburn also described a conversation that she had in which a rancher in the area told her that they were having to spend thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars to protect their property.

She also explained how cartels based in Mexico are taking advantage of what Blackburn believes is weak leadership when it comes to handling the crisis at the border.

In McAllen, Texas, @TxDPS, @TexasGuard, and @BPUnion briefed me on the humanitarian crisis occurring at the southern border. These officials told me they’ve seen a 1,000% increase in vehicle pursuits with illegal aliens in some areas. pic.twitter.com/TV0ieCNDdw — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 9, 2021

“These cartels are taking such advantage and are causing such harm to these families that are trying to come into the U.S. illegally. It is a very sad situation,” said Blackburn.

Blackburn says that she believes that the Biden administration is failing to take action on the situation at the border which leaves children south of the border in danger.