NASHVILLE (WJHL) – Tennessee lawmakers are moving forward with bills to further limit how transgender athletes participate in school athletics.

SB2153 would ban trans women from participating in women’s athletic events at the collegiate level. The Senate passed that bill Monday.

“It prohibits students of male sex from participating in athletics in higher education that are designated for females,” said bill sponsor Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) Monday.

A 2021 Tennessee bill required student-athletes in middle and high schools to compete based on their sex at birth.

SB1861 would withhold state education funding to schools that allow transgender athletes to compete with their chosen gender rather than their assigned sex at birth.

The debate over trans athletes, more specifically trans women competing in women’s sports, has taken a national stage after collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender woman to win a national title.

But transgender rights advocates said bills like these are exclusionary. Aislinn Bailey, a board member at the Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities and a trans woman herself, said these bills deprive trans youth of the acceptance and inclusion that sports can provide.

“You’re excluding people who need and want that validation too. Just like everybody else,” Bailey said.

Bailey, who works with trans youth groups in the Tri-Cities, said these young trans people are at a difficult spot in life. They already face heavy scrutiny from their community, but Bailey said this bill takes that even further.

“You’re singling out a group that already struggles just to be accepted throughout high school, throughout college,” Bailey said.

Supporters of the bills, including Hensley, point to an advantage by trans women athletes over female athletes because of their assigned sex at birth as males.

“The bill is just meant to, again, a level playing field for female athletes,” Hensley said.

But Bailey said through hormone therapy, in which men transitioning to females take estrogen, that advantage is limited through muscle loss and a reduction in testosterone.

“You remove that testosterone it makes a huge difference,” Bailey said. “It’s not just the testosterone. There’s so much more going on.”

Because Tennessee’s transgender athlete bills restrict athletes to compete based on their sex at birth, Bailey said the legislation could lead to situations in which trans men (women transitioning to men) compete against women not taking any form of hormone therapy.

“They’re making it so that trans men are going to be competing against the women anyway, and they’re creating the problem they’re trying to fix,” Bailey said.

She said the recent expansion of limiting trans participation in athletics opens the door for further discrimination and stigmatization of trans people.

“You’re putting scrutiny on them and saying these people are different, and it makes them a target,” Bailey said.

SB2153 still requires passage in the House. It will be heard at a House Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee hearing Wednesday.

SB1861 was passed in both House and Senate and now requires the signature of House Speaker Cameron Sexton to move forward.