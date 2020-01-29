Tenn. Rep. Timothy Hill reacts to proposed ‘red flag’ bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local lawmaker spoke out about a pair of “red flag” bills Monday that were proposed in the state General Assembly.

Tennessee Sen. Sara Kyle and Rep. Gloria Johnson proposed legislation last week that would issue an emergency order of protection, keeping a person from either owning or buying a firearm if they’re deemed a threat by either law enforcement or a family member.

Tenn. Rep. Timothy Hill posted his reaction amongst other topics discussed on a Facebook Live video on Monday.

Hill serves parts of Sullivan and Carter Counties and the entire Johnson County. He said he will not support the proposed ‘red flag’ bills, and does not believe the proposed bills will make it through the General Assembly.