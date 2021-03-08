Tenn. lawmaker proposes ‘Gabby Act’ to establish domestic violence task force in honor of slain Bristol teen

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities lawmaker has proposed legislation in the Tennessee General Assembly to establish a task force within the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to target domestic violence and child abuse.

House Bill 1526, referred to as the “Gabby Act,” was filed for introduction to the Tennessee House of Representatives on February 24 by Representative John Crawford (R-Bristol/Kingsport).

If passed, HB1526 would create “the domestic violence and child abuse task force of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.”

The proposed task force would have authorization to investigate cases of domestic abuse and assault, as well as cases of child abuse, neglect, endangerment and sexual abuse.

HB1526 states that the proposed task force would assist local law enforcement agencies by doing the following:

Setting deadlines for local agencies

Providing resources and surveillance

Conducting further witness interviews

The TBI would cover the cost of developing and implementing the task force by using “existing resources,” according to the bill.

The proposed “Gabby Act” states that local law enforcement agencies would request the proposed task force’s assistance in the following instances:

An arrest warrant in relation to a domestic or child-related case is unable to be served within 72 hours

A search warrant related to any of the cases is unable to be served within five days

The proposed bill states local law enforcement would provide documents and evidence to the task force once it’s assistance has been requested.

The “Gabby Act” is named for Gabrielle Kennedy, a Bristol, Tennessee high school student who was killed along with her mother, Kristina Robinson, in October 2020.

Gabby and Kristina were victims of a murder-suicide. They were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds along with Michael Robinson, Kristina’s estranged husband, who investigators say appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Crawford, the bill was brought to him by a Bristol citizen.

Crawford told News Channel 11 he filed the bill in the hopes of working on it to resolve fiscal and constitutional dilemmas it currently faces. He hopes by addressing these issues during this session, the “Gabby Act” can pass in the future and assist communities.

You can read the full proposed bill below:

The bill was assigned to the Criminal Justice Subcommittee on March 1.