Tenn. Highway Patrol hoping for caution over Memorial Day weekend

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol officers urged those celebrating this Memorial Day weekend to remain mindful of their own and others’ safety.

Put them PHONES down this Memorial Day Weekend🙏

Eyes on the road👍

Both Hands on the wheel👍

Wear the seat belt properly👍

Under no circumstance drive impaired👍#DriveSmart#ArriveSafely pic.twitter.com/h3r9vhcyTB — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) May 29, 2021

A tweet by THP Fall Branch reminded drivers to keep distractions to a minimum with both eyes on the road and both hands on the wheel.

As a matter of course, THP advised drivers “under no circumstance” should they drive while under the influence. Seatbelts should also be worn properly, and those on the road should “#drivesmart.”