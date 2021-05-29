Tenn. Highway Patrol hoping for caution over Memorial Day weekend

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol officers urged those celebrating this Memorial Day weekend to remain mindful of their own and others’ safety.

A tweet by THP Fall Branch reminded drivers to keep distractions to a minimum with both eyes on the road and both hands on the wheel.

As a matter of course, THP advised drivers “under no circumstance” should they drive while under the influence. Seatbelts should also be worn properly, and those on the road should “#drivesmart.”

