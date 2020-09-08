Tenn. Gov. Lee travels to Johnson City, Erwin for ribbon cuttings and job announcements

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a few stops in the Tri-Cities region Tuesday as two separate corporations held ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Governor Lee’s first stop was in Johnson City as a company called LabConnect recently announced they would be relocating corporate headquarters from Seattle to Johnson City.

Governor Lee has arrived at LabConnect pic.twitter.com/EqOi53jTat — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) September 8, 2020

The corporation is expected to create over 200 jobs in Washington County and is an investment of 8.7 million dollars, according to the governor’s office.

LabConnect executives give the governor a tour of the new facility pic.twitter.com/GIyHfrbaIS — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) September 8, 2020

Photo: WJHL

Governor Lee was also expected to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Erwin Tuesday afternoon for a company called PlastiExports.

Lee’s next stop: PlastiExports in Erwin pic.twitter.com/p6P6Z4FQWY — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) September 8, 2020

PlastiExports, located in Erwin, is the corporation’s first U.S. facility and is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.

Photo: WJHL

PlastiExports will invest nearly $7 million in the facility, which was home to Morrill Motors. Morrill owner Regal Beloit announced last September it would close this year, leaving 125 people jobless.