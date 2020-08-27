Tenn. Gov. appoints Special Judge in Washington Co. after Judge Nidiffer temporarily steps down due to illness

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday morning that he has appointed Janet Vest Hardin as Special Judge in General Sessions Court in Washington County.

News Channel 11 first reported in June that Judge Jim Nidiffer was temporarily stepping down from his position in the Washington County General Sessions Court due to illness.

Hardin will fill the role as long as Nidiffer is unable to serve.

Thursday’s release included the following statement from Governor Lee, “Janet Vest Hardin’s decades of experience as a prosecutor and attorney make her an exceptional addition to the bench in Washington County…I’m grateful for her willingness to serve and am proud to appoint her to this position.”

Hardin previously served as the Assistant District Attorney for the 1st Judicial District from 1988-2019 and the 6th Judicial District from 1987-1988.