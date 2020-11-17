Tenn. comptroller’s office reports one finding in ETSU audit; state legislative committee extends board operations through 2027

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new audit released by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found that East Tennessee State University management “did not design and implement internal controls to ensure the Clery daily crime log was accurate.”

The audit is similar to an accreditation review, according to information sent to the ETSU community by university president Dr. Brian Noland on Tuesday. The audit is part of the state’s checks on the state universities which have their own boards of trustees.

The Clery Act is part of the federal Title IX rules. It’s goal is to provide transparency around campus crime statistics and policy.

According to the audit report released Tuesday, errors included:

• 8 of 60 Clery daily crime log entries (13%) did not include the correct disposition for the reported crime; • 11 of 60 Clery daily crime log entries (18%) did not include the correct incident time; • 3 of 60 Clery daily crime log entries (5%) did not include the correct general location of the reported crime; • 12 of 60 Clery daily crime log entries (20%) did not include the correct crime description; and • 2 of 60 Clery daily crime log entries (3%) did not include the correct reported date of the alleged crime. Tennessee Office of the Comptroller Aduit

State auditors also included a number of observations in the report, citing “their effect on the operations of the… Board of Trustees, the university, and the citizens of Tennessee.” Those include:

An ETSU Board committee conducted business during a meeting without a quorum…

The “Board allowed a nonmember and a nonvoting member to make and second motions on board and committee meetings”…

University management didn’t provide the suicide prevention plan to students, faculty and staff for the fall 2019 semester

The observations also include that “One ETSU Board committee conducted business without a quorum.” Based on this, the comptroller’s office is recommending the Tennessee General Assembly consider revision state code to require university board committee meetings be livestreamed and archived.

You can read the full comptroller’s report here.

Dr. Noland took part in a hearing with the Tennessee Government Operations Joint Subcommittee on Education, Health and General Welfare at the state capitol Tuesday afternoon.

At the meeting, the subcommittee voted to extend operations through 2027. At that time, another audit and review will occur.

Following the meeting, Dr. Noland sent the following to the ETSU community, which addresses the audit finding and observations: