KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ten officers in training at the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) signed on to an apprenticeship program on Jan. 10.

Officers Kenneth Copas, Zachary Calhoun, Liam Tully, Lucas Umbarger, Dillion Calhoun, Austin Hammonds, Jacob Boone, Eric Young, Evan Holliday and Raymond McDonald Jr. all gathered at Kingsport City Hall on Wednesday to celebrate the beginning of their tenure in the program.

Dale Phipps, Chief of Kingsport Police, spoke to News Channel 11 and gave more detail about the apprenticeship and how the training provided will help the department and the community.

“We have introduced the apprenticeship program through the State of Tennessee, whereby it parallels training with our field training program that these officers are currently going through,” Phipps said. “To ensure that by the end of their training that they are where they need to be to provide the best level of professional service they can.”

Phipps also said that there would be an “accountability point” system, which gives the officers the chance to earn pay increases over time if they adhere to the checklist training program.

The goal of the apprenticeship is to ensure police officers are adequately trained to perform their duties as law enforcement.