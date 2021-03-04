Tempur Sealy expansion to create 25 jobs in Scott County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Tempur Sealy International will create 25 jobs by expanding its manufacturing facility in Scott County, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.

The governor said the company will invest $16.7 million to increase production to meet the growing demand for its foam mattress and pillow products.

Tempur Sealy is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky and has manufacturing facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Duffield, Virginia. The company has more than 5,000 employees across the country, including 300 at the Duffield facility.

Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson says the expansion will be complete by the end of the year and the capacity increase realized by 2022.

According to the governor’s office, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Scott County and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) to secure the project, with the governor approving a $110,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the county with the project.