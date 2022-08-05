KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rescue crews will be conducting flood response drills from Friday to Sunday in Kingsport.

As a part of the training exercise, a vehicle will be placed in the Holston River adjacent to Netherland Inn Road near the Interstate 26 overpass.

Officials want to remind anyone seeing the vehicle in the river or the large presence of first responders in that specific area that an actual emergency isn’t taking place.

The Homeland Security District 1 regional swift water rescue team for TEMA is made up of Sullivan County EMA, Bristol Fire Department, Kingsport Fire Department, Johnson City Fire Department and Washington County EMS.