BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Medical supplies and medication donated from Ballad Health are on the way to the suffering people of Ukraine.

Tuesday, Ballad Health provided a photo of supply chain department staff members at Bristol Regional Medical Center preparing items for donation. A Ballad spokesman said the health system gave three pallets of medical supplies and medicine including antibiotics, antivirals, and antifungals as well as surgical gases and blood pressure medicine. The three pallets were picked up Tuesday morning at BRMC and will be transported to Nashville on Wednesday where the military will transport them to Ukraine, Ballad said.

Update: a statewide effort to collect donated meds and medical supplies for Ukraine is underway w/ @T_E_M_A coordinating. @BalladHealth says 3 pallets were picked up today at Bristol Regional Medical Center and will be taken to Nashville Wednesday. (photo: Ballad) pic.twitter.com/oRDCuxWtZb — Josh Smith (@JoshSmithWJHL) March 15, 2022

Yesterday, Ballad President and CEO Alan Levine announced the donation saying the Johnson City-based health system would join other health systems in giving medical supplies and medicine “which we hope will get quickly to the front lines where they are needed.”

TEMA spokesman Dean Flener said several agencies along with the State of Tennessee are working with Tennessee hospitals to collect donations for Ukrainian refugees. The effort is “in progress,” and more details will be released soon, he said.