KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the snow melts, potholes pop up across the Model City, so every spring, the city tackles what has been dubbed “pothole season.”

Winter is officially over and along with daffodils, potholes are showing up across the area.

“Well, as you may have noticed driving around town, there are quite a few potholes that will pop up around this time of year and people start to kind of notice them a little more. But luckily, we have a great app,” said Maxine Poole, Community services Specialist for Kingsport.

POTHOLE SZN: @kingsport officials are asking residents to download the city app and alert road crews to potholes. The city has officially switched out snow plows for pothole repair machines for the season.

On the Connect Kingsport App, residents can report all kinds of issues to their municipality, but starting this week, the city hopes to address potholes in particular.

“You can report potholes on the app, you can report other things on the app. We’ve already solved over 4,000 issues on the app so far, and we’ve gotten a lot of comments from citizens about how easy it is you know, you just snap a picture. It’ll drop your location, send it to the right people, and they’ll get it solved really, really quickly,” Poole said.

On East Center Street, Morgan Tire Service Plus encounters victims of potholes on a regular basis.

“Whenever people hit a pothole, you don’t know about it until you’re going down the road and tire goes flat, or the car starts pulling or starts to drift in one way or the other,” said Scott Meade, General Manager of Morgan Tire Service Plus.

Meade explained that the ramifications of hitting a pothole could prove detrimental to both your car and your wallet.

“All of a sudden this little pothole has turned into a $1,000 repair because if you’re buying a wheel, you could have broken a sensor, the thing that makes your low tire light come on inside your car, then you got a tire that you have to repair, then we have to spend our labor putting it all back together and putting it back on your car,” he said.

He added that with many newer car models, a lot of times it tears up the undercarriage causing a leaking oil filter or a damaged oil pan because of a pothole.

As a Kingsport resident, Meade is no stranger to potholes on his road.

“We actually have what we thought was a standard pothole, but it looks to me like it’s a sinkhole because they’ve come out and fixed it several times. And now it’s getting worse and it’s back to where they need to come out and do something,” he said.

He said he’s worried about the road he lives on because of the growing pothole.

“We have potholes that pop up all the time, and it takes forever to get them fixed, and I know the city of Kingsport tries to do the right thing, but how do you call if you’ve got a bad pothole on your road? Who do you call? Who do you call to find out who you do call?”

Meade was exasperated before the app was available.

“I think it’s just time for people to take action, and I think we can tell from what’s going on in the world today. Not doing something is the worst thing that you can possibly do. If you’ve got a street, if you live on the street if your family lives on the street that’s got potholes, or anything going on, tell somebody,” he said.

City officials report that in the fiscal year between July 2020 and June 2021, road crews fixed 3,664 potholes in Kingsport. Since July 2021, the city’s crews have repaired 1,800 potholes.

“So before we had the app, things move slightly slower just because someone would either call our general City Hall line to report things or they would email someone, send in a contact form to the website,” Poole said. “But now that we have the app, all these categories, they’re specifically going to the departments that need to get them they’ll go to the person and that will start the process so much quicker.”

She explained that once a report is submitted on the app, the person filing the report will be notified that their report was submitted, and an update will be sent to alert them that the report has been seen by a city official.

On the city side of the report, as soon as the app user submits the report, the issue is sent to the necessary department immediately, Poole said.

“Like as soon as you hit submit on that problem it’ll go to the person that needs it,” she said.

Pothole season kicks off later this week, so Kingsport officials are asking for help to find and repair the potholes in the Model City.

To download the Connect Kingsport App, CLICK HERE.