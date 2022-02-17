TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a Telford woman Thursday morning after receiving a report of someone “driving erratically [on 11-E] … seen physically assaulting a child sitting in the passenger seat.”

A release detailed that deputies arrested Rosanna Peterson, 56, after she pulled into Grandview Elementary School, where a school resource officer confronted her. Police discovered Peterson had been driving with two children and found evidence she had assaulted one of them, according to the release.

Further investigation revealed Peterson “was under the influence,” and police arrested her at the scene. School staff took in the two children during the incident.

The WCSO charged Peterson with two counts of reckless endangerment, domestic assault and driving under the influence. She remains at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond and will appear in court Friday at 10:30 a.m.