TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Telford, Tenn. man was arrested after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, authorities say.

Billy Baines, 39, was taken into custody after officers met with the victim and determined that the South Central resident was last spotted at the scene.

According to a release from the WCSO, Baines was ultimately charged and is currently being held on a $5,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

He is set to appear in court Thursday.