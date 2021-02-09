Telford family warning others after car stolen from driveway while heating up

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the winter months, it is not uncommon for many to crank up the heat in their car and give it a few minutes to warm up before taking off on a cold day.

While that may seem like a smart choice, one local family now knows from experience to never leave a car unattended or go inside while it is heating up. It is a lesson they had to learn the hard way.

“I literally went in to get my name tag, and by the time I went inside to grab that I came back and I saw the rear end of my vehicle being stolen,” said Michael Silvers, who lives in the Telford community.

Silvers was letting his car heat up on a cold morning, went inside for less than three minutes and came back to a nightmare.

“He called me and said, ‘Mom, I just lost everything I have.’ And it broke my heart,” said Kimberly Byers, Silvers’ mother who also lives in the Telford home where the car was stolen.

“I had to put a lot of work into it. New brakes, new tires all around on it,” said Silvers. “I probably had about $4,000 with the car value included, around $2,500 worth of stuff that he took from me.”

Video footage from the home’s security camera pointed at the driveway caught the thief in action. The person can be seen walking into Silvers’ yard, getting into the car, and taking off. Silvers told police the man who stole his car was a neighbor.

“He probably just knew it was a good running car and saw me not in it and knew that was his opportunity,” said Silvers. “It’s a terrible feeling, to have something that valuable taken away from you.”

This family is now relieved to see justice after the Washington County Sherriff’s Office arrested the suspect on Sunday, February 7. He was identified by police as Ryan Cress. Police told News Channel 11 Cress was arrested in another car that he stole from a different Telford family.

Cress was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and charged with the theft of the two vehicles, as well as several other charges related to outstanding warrants.

Silvers and Byers hope by sharing this story, others will be aware that something like this can happen anywhere, even in a small community like Telford.

“You really don’t think that it is going to happen to you, but it can. Please just make sure you stay in your car when you are warming it up. You might be a little cold, but it is worth it,” said Byers.

Silvers’ stolen car still has not been recovered, but he hopes there is still a chance he could get it back. It is a red Honda sedan with a black hood.

Tips can be called into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with any information on where the car might be.