Teletherapy services impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Governor Bill Lee signed executive order 20, Thursday, listing descriptions on those providing medical care and allows licensed providers of Telemedicine to practice within the scope of their license.

Any area group said that the patient’s needs are being overlooked in the system.

Occupational therapist, Kelli Scott, explained she was originally told she was approved to treat the children she served, who are under Medicaid, because TennCare would cover the costs.

Scott later learned the codes for occupational therapy (OT), physical therapy (PT) and speech-language therapy (ST), as well as counseling would not be covered under TennCare, once she began treating her clients.

Scott is the CEO of Mini Miracles Pediatric Therapy in Johnson City.

“The problem is CMS has not included those codes in a Telehealth approval,” Kelli Scott said.

Right now, Mini Miracles Pediatric Therapy in Johnson City is taking a risk, in the hopes that the state eventually pays for the services.

“We will not bill families that have medicaid for their services. They’re not capable of paying for those,” Scott said.

She said billing the families would be devastating because their children who are quarantined can only receive care through Telehealth, during the COVID-19 crisis.

“So, we’ve got two-month-olds who are feeding, who don’t have the ability to swallow without therapy, who are not no longer receiving therapy because CMS says that those codes aren’t covered,” Scott said.

Ashley Morris said, “For each child even, it’s going to be different for how long they can go without services before they start regressing and declining. So, it would kind of vary by company, by child.

Ashley Morris is the owner of TalkBack Pediatric Therapy and a speech-language pathologist. She said pediatric therapy facilities are just looking for continuity of care for medically necessary diagnoses.

Morris said, “We’re not asking for new services, we’re asking for current existing services to be covered.”

There are 3,000 children who are serviced at Mini Miracles, according to Scott, and 70 percent of them are under TennCare. Eight-hundred and fifty kids are serviced at TalkBack.

Scott told Pheben Kassahun, if the community wishes to support the two facilities, you can call TennCare to bring light to the situation.

We reached out to TennCare who released this statement: