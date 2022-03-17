KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport Parks and Recreation will host an event designed to give teens some last-minute fun before they have to go back to school after spring break.

Teen Team Field Day will take place on Monday, March 21 at Borden Park and will run from noon to 2 p.m.

The event, which is open to kids 11 to 15 years old, will include an obstacle course and other activities, including disc golf, basketball, and games on the tennis courts.

Registration is not required. Water and snacks will be provided.

On the day of the event, participating kids are asked to gather at the pavilion near the basketball court.

Monday, March 21 is an in-service day for Kingsport City Schools, which means no school for students. The school system is on spring break this week.