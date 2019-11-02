Teen driving school in Johnson City teaches driver safety

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tire Rack Street Survival teen driver safety combats the No. 1 killer of teens: car crashes.

Statistics show that car crashes are the leading killer of Americans from ages 15–20, with more than 5,000 teens involved in a fatal crash each year and an additional 196,000 injured.

Simple driving errors, avoidable but common among inexperienced teens, cause the majority of fatal accidents, studies show.

Tire Rack Street Survival is a non-profit organization, as well as the largest active non-profit national driver education program that teaches teens the skills they need to stay alive behind the wheel.

Unlike traditional driver’s education programs based on classroom theory and simple maneuvers, the Tire Rack Street Survival program improves driver competence through hands-on experiences in real-world driving situations, said a press release promoting Saturday’s event.

Students received a valuable classroom session and learned, hands-on, how to manage everyday driving hazards, obstacles and challenges in a controlled environment on an advanced driving course to ultimately ‘arrive alive.’

Students learned emergency braking and skid control, how to control proper braking, and how to avoid accidents entirely.

Students were taught in their own cars, not specially prepared program vehicles, so the skills they learned can be directly translated to their daily driving experiences.

According to the release, Tire Rack Street Survival challenges teenagers to understand how to control a vehicle, rather than just operate one.

The program is in its 16th year, having trained over 25,000 new drivers in over 1,000 schools, the release detailed.

For the 9th year, Michelin North America is supporting the Street Survival program by providing funding for pavement rental for each school throughout the United States.