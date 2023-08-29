BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three area families will have new homes built over the course of two days after the seventh annual Race to Build event during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Three college teams will work with the Appalachia Service Project (ASP) to compete against one another and construct the new homes in three days’ time. The teams represent Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Kent State University and the University of Nebraska.

The teams compete to see who can finish the fastest, safest and most accurate to design home. The winning team is awarded scholarships for their school’s construction programs.

At the conclusion of the Race to Build, the homes will be presented by ASP to the recipients: Anthony Adragna, Larry and Ginger Casey and Teresa Herrmann.

The ASP identified Adragna as a U.S. Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm and lives with ongoing disabilities that stemmed from combat injuries. A release from ASP states that though Adragna has done the best he can to make repairs to the roof and siding of his home, it is deteriorating faster than he can afford to fix.

The Caseys also struggle to manage their own disabilities in an 83-year-old home that is on a downward trend. According to the ASP, the floors of their home sag, the foundation is unstable, their roof leaks and the insulation is inadequate. Additionally, they are in need of handicap modifications to complete daily activities.

Hermmann cared for her sick mother, who has since passed away, in the home she grew up in, according to ASP. The ministry described addressing all the repairs needed to the home as “nearly impossible.” In addition to a leaking roof, growing mold and a cracked foundation, the home does not have proper heating and cooling.

The Race to Build event will provide the three recipients with a home that is mortgage-free.

The event can be seen underway outside of Bristol Motor Speedway Sept. 14-16. A closing ceremony to honor the recipient families is held after the Race to Build conclusion at 4 p.m. on Sept. 16 before the Night Race starts.