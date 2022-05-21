BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The American Red Cross (ARC) is teaming up with local first responders to install smoke alarms across a neighborhood struck by fire.

According to a press release from the organization, ARC Virginia is working alongside the state’s Fire Marshal’s Office, Smyth County EMO, Marion Fire and EMS and the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department. During their field time on Saturday, crews will work to install smoke alarms in the homes of residents in Marion who recently lost a neighbor to a house fire.

After a brief orientation at 9 a.m. Saturday, the release said volunteers will canvas the area surrounding Gethsemane Baptist Church. Alongside the added protection, information will be provided to residents to better prevent fires in the future.