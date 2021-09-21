Teammates, friends, and family gather to remember Science Hill student who died

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday night was a special night at Science Hill High School where teammates, friends, and family members gathered to remember a student who died.

Caraleigh Helton was just 14 years old when she died in December. She was a freshman at Science Hill.

People gathered Tuesday night wearing Kentucky blue for Helton’s favorite team.

Science Hill’s assistant soccer coach said it was an important way to remember her.

“Brings some peace and some closure for a lot of our players who were dear friends with her and that we can continue to honor her and her memory every year with events like this,” assistant coach Nina Baker said.

Helton was a straight-A student who played on the junior varsity team and was also on the swim team.