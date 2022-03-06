JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Filmmakers were given 52 hours to turn around films for a competition held at Wallace Theater on Sunday afternoon.

ETSU’s Media and Communication department and Action VFX teamed up to showcase local talent for the event aptly titled ’52 Film Fest.’

Among the 11 teams who made the deadline, team Bokeh walked away with the grand prize as well as awards for best use of location, and the team tied for best in cinematography.

Wallace Theater owner Chris Maloney said he was impressed with the final product that all the teams delivered in such a short time frame.

“I think the best thing people took away is just the sense of teamwork and just the memories that were built as well as the relationships built from experiencing this together because everyone was put into a stressful situation and they had to kind of pull through,” Maloney said.

Event organizers said they fulfilled their mission to create a forum for talent in the region to come together.



For those that missed the event, Maloney said to keep a lookout for future film events at the theater.