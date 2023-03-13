JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A benefit charity ride to support St. Jude’s is happening later this month.

The ride is being hosted by Team 421, a group aimed at helping families through hard times, on March 26. Riders will meet at 11:00 a.m. at Kiwanis Park on Market Street and then ride out at 1 p.m. All proceeds go to St. Jude’s.

Heather Ward and Katlyn Baker sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the ride and how the community can get involved.

More information on the ride can be found by joining their Facebook group.