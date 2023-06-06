BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A memorial ride is happening in late June across the Tri-Cities to honor those who were killed in motorcycle or car crashes in recent years.

The ride, coined as the ‘Memorial Ride with Angels on the Mountain,’ is hosted by Team 421, a local motorcycle group.

On June 25, the team, along with motorcycle enthusiasts and members of the community, will ride out for their loved ones from Pit Row located at 4073 TN-394 Bluff City, Tennessee.

The meet-up is at 11 a.m. with kick stands up at 1 p.m.

Heather Ward and Kendell Hartman with Team 421 sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the ride.