Teacher transported to hospital after pedestrian crash in St. Paul, police chief says

ST. PAUL, Va. (WJHL) – An elementary school teacher was transported to the hospital after she was involved in a pedestrian crash in St. Paul Thursday morning.

According to St. Paul Police Chief Jonathan Johnson, the crash occurred sometime between 7-8 a.m. on Deacon Drive near St. Paul Elementary School.

A pedestrian, identified by Johnson as a teacher, was injured in the crash and transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon by Castlewood Fire and Rescue.

Johnson said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported. The identities of the teacher and driver involved have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed as of 11:40 a.m. Thursday.