TDR: Hawkins Co. man facing tax evasion charges after allegedly giving false information for boat, ATV registration

FILE – This Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo shows a box filled with dollar bills, in New York. A growing number of businesses and individuals worldwide have stopped using banknotes in fear that physical currency, handled by tens of thousands of people over their useful life, could be a vector for the spreading coronavirus.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man has been arrested on tax evasion charges, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

According to a release from TDR, Jon Phillip Gardner was arrested on Tuesday after being indicted on two felony counts of tax evasion.

The Special Investigation Section of the TDR conducted an investigation that led to Gardner’s indictment after he allegedly provided false and fraudulent information to the Hawkins County Clerk’s Office.

TDR reports that the fraudulent information was used by Gardner in regards to the registration of his boat and ATV.

His bond is currently set at $5,000. Gardner faces a maximum penalty of two years and a $3,000 fine for each count if he is convicted.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This indictment underscores the department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

Tennesseans who suspect violations of the state’s revenue laws are asked to call a hotline at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).