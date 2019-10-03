TDOT: Work on SR 66, SR 70 in Hawkins Co. expected to be complete in December

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Department of Transportation officials have released an updated timeline as to when two long-term road closures will end.

Both State Route 66 and State Route 70 are multi-million dollar projects to fix damage caused by landslides.

The landslide on SR 70 happened back in February and left one person dead, and another injured.

TDOT initially anticipated the projects would be completed earlier this year.

Work on State Route 70 is now estimated to be completed on December 12th. Repairs for State Route 66 are estimated to be finished on December 23.

