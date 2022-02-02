TDOT warns of upcoming heavy rains, possible standing water

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT warned drivers in East Tennessee to stay on the lookout for standing water on roads in the near future.

A tweet from TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi Wednesday states that East Tennessee is expecting heavy rainfall over the course of the next two to three days.

Drivers are warned by TDOT to stay vigilant and turn around if they come across standing water.

Storm Team 11 calls for rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain is predicted to continue into Friday with flood watches already in effect for parts of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.