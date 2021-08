GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers against flooded roads in East Tennessee.

According to a tweet from TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, standing water and flooding is possible across East Tennessee Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Standing water/flooding is possible on East Tennessee roadways this afternoon/evening. Use caution behind the wheel and give yourself extra braking room. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 17, 2021

Drivers are cautioned to allow themselves more room for braking.

Several Northeast Tennessee Counties are under flash flood watches as of Tuesday afternoon.