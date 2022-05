UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A vehicle fire on Interstate 26 closed eastbound lanes in Unicoi County as the flames spread to a nearby wooded area Friday.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi, the lane closures started at the 54 mile marker near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.

As of 5:50 p.m., all eastbound lanes were back open.

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map depictedthe vehicle fire as being located close to the Sams Gap Scenic Overlook.