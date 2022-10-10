JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vehicle fire at mile marker 18 on I-26 eastbound closed both lanes, according to an update from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

TDOT first reported the incident at 1:18 p.m., according to the SmartWay map. As of 1:30 p.m., motorists in the area reported to News Channel 11 that they are still experiencing delays.

Westbound traffic is not affected, according to TDOT.

Details surrounding the vehicle fire are unknown at this time. News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them online at WJHL.com.