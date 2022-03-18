ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of U.S. Highway 321 has reopened after crews performed emergency road repairs, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said the westbound lanes of U.S. 321 between Elizabethton and Johnson City reopened Friday night after they were closed that morning.

Nagi said there was “settlement of the sub grade under the right lane,” which was fixed and the roadway paved to where it could be reopened.

Crews will have to return, however, in order to place additional asphalt. Nagi said drivers may encounter a rough patch.