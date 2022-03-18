ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation blocked off a section of westbound U.S. Highway 321 on Friday morning.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi told News Channel 11 that crews were inspecting a crack reported in the westbound lanes of the road a few days ago. As a result of the closure, traffic has been diverted onto State Route 359 and Old Elizabethton Highway for the time being.

For some area residents like Kenneth Smith, the sudden closure will keep him in the car a bit longer headed to and from work.

“It does,” Smith said. “It knocks a little time off my commute and stuff.”

However, Smith is even more concerned for people visiting from out of town.

“People that are familiar with the area, they know it hit the Old Elizabethton Highway and they can take that route. But, for people that’s not used to it, it’s going to cause a little chaos for them, I’d imagine,” Smith said.

“We know that it is an inconvenience for the motoring public and we ask for their patience as the important work continues,” Nagi said.

He also emphasized commuter safety as the main reason behind the lane closures.

“As always, we don’t allow any roadway, any bridge to be open if we feel that it presents a danger to the motoring public,” Nagi said.

Melinda Squiers is in town visiting her family and understands the importance of TDOT’s effort.

“They got to do what they got to do, I mean it is what it is,” Squiers said.

In some parts of Carter County, businesses are thrilled at the prospect of detour traffic, including The SmokeHouse BBQ Company.

“I hate that it’s such an inconvenience to others,” manager Jessica Taylor said. “But, we do love that it’s directing traffic this way.”

As of this afternoon, the restaurant’s dining room was busier than usual.

“I have noticed more people that are stopping in,” Taylor smiled. “I don’t know if it’s the weather or if it’s the traffic, we’ll go with the traffic.”

At this time, it remains unclear how long the U.S. 321 westbound lanes will be closed.

“Whether you title it as a depression, a sinkhole, crack in the roadway – whatever it is – this is something that we have to deal with,” Nagi said. “We will reopen State Route 67 and US 321’s traffic when we feel it is safe for motorists.”