Truck overturns on I-81 N, causing delays in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A truck overturned and blocked part of Interstate 81 North, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and local officials report.
The wreck took place around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a box truck overturned on I-81 North around Mile Marker 19, according to Greene County 911.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the northbound right lane and right shoulder were closed as of 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Greene County 911 confirmed that no injuries were reported at the scene by first responders.
This is an ongoing story, details will be updated as they become available.
