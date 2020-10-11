TDOT: Traffic impacted in Erwin due to crash

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed crews are working the scene of a crash in Unicoi County.

According to the TDOT SmartWay map, that accident is out State Route 81 at South Walnut Street in the town of Erwin and was reported at 8:41 p.m. on Saturday.

At this time, southbound traffic is impacted, but there are no delays for northbound traffic. The scene is expected to be cleared around 9:30 p.m.

News Channel 11 has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date with News Channel 11 for any more details.