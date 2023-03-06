JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has issued a special traffic alert for several local counties.
Starting Monday, March 6, and Wednesday, March 8, an oversized load will travel from Knoxville to Kingsport from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The traffic alert will reportedly affect Washington, Sullivan, Greene, Knox, Jefferson and Hamblen counties.
The following routes will be affected:
- State Route 168
- I-40
- US 11 East
- State Route 160
- US 25 East
- State Route 381
- State Route 36
- I-81
- I-26
- State Route 93
TDOT asks motorists to be aware of slow-moving equipment and escort vehicles on the affected routes. Delays are expected.