TDOT: Tractor-trailer transporting beer crashes on I-26 in Unicoi Co.

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Photo: WJHL

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation alerted drivers Wednesday that part of the interstate in Unicoi County was closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

News Channel 11’s Jessica Fuller reported live from the scene on our WJHL Facebook page below.

In a tweet, TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said, “I-26 West at MM 44 in Unicoi County is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash/fire. The tractor-trailer was reportedly transporting beer.”

The TDOT Smartway Map indicated that the crash was expected to be cleared by 7:10 p.m. EST.

