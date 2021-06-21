TDOT: Tractor-trailer crash on I-26 West causing delays Monday afternoon in Sullivan County

Photo: WJHL

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 in Sullivan County is impacting traffic Monday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash was reported at 12:13 p.m. near mile marker 7.4.

TDOT reports that as of 1:58 p.m., the left lane and left shoulder were blocked.

News Channel 11 crews captured a photo of the crash, in which a tractor-trailer can be seen on its side in the median of the interstate.

News Channel 11 has reached out to authorities for more details on the crash.

