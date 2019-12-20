TDOT to hold public meeting in Kingsport about I-26 improvements

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting in Kingsport next month to get your input on the Interstate 26 corridor.

The meeting is part of a TDOT study examining congestion management, improving safety, maximizing the potential for freight diversion, and preserving and enhancing the corridor’s economic benefits.

TDOT is looking for your input on the transportation needs and concerns regarding the I-26 corridor. Officials will also discuss the study’s progress and findings at the meeting.

The meeting will take place on January 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex in the Eastman Foundation Conference Room. The address is 301 Louis Street.

Click here for more information on the study and how to submit comments via email, fax, or online. Comments may also be submitted through an online survey.