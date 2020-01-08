TDOT to complete I-26 Corridor study by March

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation held a public meeting Tuesday to discuss the outcomes of a study on Interstate 26.

TDOT officials told News Channel 11 that the study should be fully completed by March.

The meeting was part of one of TDOT’s 18- month studies examining congestion management, improving safety, maximizing the potential for freight diversion, and preserving and enhancing the corridor’s economic benefits.

“From the public, we’re looking at ways to do improvements along this corridor,” TDOT Region 1 Long Range Planning Division Planning Supervisor Troy Ebbert told News Channel 11 on Tuesday.

“The study is still ongoing,” Ebbert explained. “What we’ve done at this point, we’ve done our data collection, we’ve done a lot of the collection from our crash rates, we look at police reports, we look at information from the public, getting from them, and then we turn around and it’s been put into this plan.”

Ebbert estimated that the plan is roughly 90 percent finished, TDOT officials are currently reviewing the findings of the study thus far to determine what more needs to be done to successfully finish the plan.

Once the plan is 100 percent complete, TDOT will be able to move forward working with project development agencies to determine details like how much the project will cost and how long it will take.

“Overall, the study, what we’re looking for is creating a safe and reliable transportation system,” Ebbert told News Channel 11 Tuesday. “Reliability is one of the biggest things we look at, so when you get one the road you know that you can get from point A to point B and you don’t have traffic, you’re not going to be stopped, that’s the reliability side.”

Of course, Ebbert added, travelers’ safety is the number one concern for TDOT.

“We want people to get from point A to point B safely and intact with their families,” Ebbert said.

Ebbert told News Channel 11 that based on these kinds of studies, the department has been able to fix “some small maintenance issues,” on the Kingsport side of I-26 with specifically tractor-trailers falling over on the shoulder of the road.

He added that in the long run, TDOT is trying to determine whether it needs to “extend lanes in some of the higher-cost projects.”

He also confirmed that TDOT is preparing a study on the Interstate 81 corridor after the I-26 study has concluded.