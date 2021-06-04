LIVE NOW /
TDOT: Temporary lane closures on I-26 in Sullivan County start June 6

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers in Sullivan County should keep an eye out for temporary lane closures on Interstate 26 starting Sunday, June 6.

According to a construction report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, a resurfacing project on both east and westbound lanes could cause temporary lane closures nightly from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning.

Drivers are asked to be alert and use caution as workers will be present.

TDOT reports the project will affect I-26 between mile markers 5.3 and 9.9.

