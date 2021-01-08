TDOT: State Route 93 in Washington County closed due to multi-vehicle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash in Washington County has closed all lanes on State Route 93 Friday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map says the crash occurred near the intersection of Fordtown Road.

Washington County Emergency Communications told News Channel 11 that crash was first reported at 5:21 a.m.

SR 93 is closed at Fordtown Road in Washington County due to a multi-vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/OUFJiwM7H3 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 8, 2021

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported due to the crash. However, medical personnel were on-scene in relation to injuries that were not related to the crash, dispatchers say.

Both the east and westbound lanes are closed, according to TDOT.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 7:15 a.m.

