TDOT: SR 70 in Hawkins Co. reopens as landslide repair project nears completion

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A multi-million dollar project to fix damage caused by a landslide in Hawkins County is nearing completion.

Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday evening that the slide repair project on State Route 70 North is nearing completion and that they have been able to open lanes to cars after months of detours.

Update: The SR70N slide repair project in Hawkins County has been completed to a point in which all lanes have been opened back up earlier today to the motoring public. However, motorists will experience one lane conditions at various times until the project is completed. /1 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 4, 2019

The message did go on to say that, “Crews are finishing contract work adjacent to the roadway. Motorists are asked to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present throughout the month finishing this work. This work will be done during normal daytime work hours only.”

Both State Route 70 and State Route 66 in Hawkins County were multi-million dollar projects after landslides earlier this year.

The landslide on SR 70 happened back in February and left one person dead, and another injured.

Late last month, SR 66 reopened after its own landslide repair but TDOT officials urged drivers to use caution as trucks will be hauling material as the repair project continues.

